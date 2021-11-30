Kansas women’s basketball came out of the South Point Shootout 1-1 with a tight loss to No. 11 Tennessee and a convincing win against UTEP last week.

NO. 11 TENNESSEE

In their first game against Tennessee, the Jayhawks had a tough time converting their shots. Kansas ended the match shooting 30.8% from the field and 30% from behind the arc in what was a 68-58 loss for KU.

Similarly, the Lady Vols had a rough day on the offensive side, shooting 33.3% from the field and just 22% from deep. However, they had four players score in double figures, led by junior guard Jordan Horston with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

While the offense failed to get anything going all game long, both teams looked to the charity stripe to add points to the scoreboard. After 40 total free throw attempts, just 24 were converted in the game, with Kansas leading the way with just a 66.7% shooting clip.

Junior guard Holly Kersgieter shined against Tennessee despite the loss, scoring 19 points and being the only Jayhawk in double figures. Kersgeiter also added eight rebounds and three assists and shot 33.3% on the day.

The Lady Vols hammered the Jayhawks on the glass, leading 55-38 in rebounds which led to a 19-7 advantage in second chance points. Along with a 21-10 advantage in bench scoring, Tennessee pulled away in the end, with Kansas starting the Shootout with its first loss of the season.

UTEP

After a tough loss to No. 11 Tennessee, the Jayhawks came out firing on all cylinders against UTEP in an 81-55 win. Kansas was able to find its shooting touch in this game, shooting above 50% from the field and 45% from downtown while holding UTEP under 30% shooting from the field.

Kersgieter led the team again with 22 points, this time being much more efficient from the field. She got the shots she wanted and converted 8-of-11, shooting 3-for-5 from three as well.

Kansas’ defense harassed the Miners all game long, snatching 11 steals which led to 25 points off turnovers and 16 fastbreak points. The Jayhawks increased the pace of play by getting out in transition frequently, and UTEP wasn’t able to keep up.

Sophomore guard Mia Vuksic and junior guard Zakiyah Franklin both added 14 points to lead the Jayhawks to a 26-point win. Vuksic caught fire from behind the arc, shooting 4-5 from deep, while Franklin did her damage at the charity stripe, converting 8-9 attempts from the free throw line.

Kansas led for all but 18 seconds of this game and led by as many as 29 late in the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks held a 24-10 advantage on points in the paint and a 30-14 advantage in bench scoring as well in what was a solid win coming off of a close loss to Tennessee.

With the 1-1 split in the South Point Shootout, the Jayhawks move to 5-1 on the season. Kansas travels back home to host University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wednesday at 7 p.m.