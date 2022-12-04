Kansas women’s basketball improved to 7-0 in an 88-51 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Sunday.
The game was never in question, as Kansas’ prowess on both sides of the ball overpowered SEMO throughout the entire course of the game.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks in scoring with 17 points and six rebounds, despite not playing in the fourth quarter. She was one of five players to score in double-figures for the Jayhawks.
Head coach Brandon Schneider spoke about the balanced offensive attack after the game.
“I think that’s one of the better attributes of our team,” Schneider said. “I think we have good point guard play and wings that can shoot and attack the basket. And right now Taiyanna has been our low-post threat, and I think Ioanna (Chatzileonti) obviously has that ability.”
Kansas came out of the gate with a ton of momentum, leading SEMO 11-2 before the first media timeout. The Jayhawks were able to elongate the fast start with a 19-2 scoring run at the end of the first quarter to put the Jayhawks up by 26 points. Kansas shot 64 percent from the field in the first 10 minutes. Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry had eight of her 12 points in the first quarter alone.
Kansas’ defense stifled everything SEMO tried to do offensively, with the Redhawks shooting 20 percent from the field and totaling 6 turnovers from the field and totaling 6 turnovers in the opening quarter.
Kansas did not let up the lead, with the Jayhawks leading 50-18 at the end of the first half. The Jayhawks shot just 29 percent from the field in the second quarter, but they were able to keep up the defensive intensity, forcing SEMO to go 4-15 from the field.
Kansas dug deep in its rotation early, playing 12 different players in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Sanna Strom came off the bench and scored eight points in the first half. She finished the game as the second-leading scorer for the Jayhawks with 13 points. After the game, Schneider expressed the importance of how a hot start can allow more rotational players to play.
“Most importantly, it allows you to play more people,” Schneider said.
At the 3:50 minute mark in the third quarter, senior guard Holly Kersgieter made her second three-pointer of the game, moving her to sixth all-time in career three-pointers made in Kansas women’s basketball history with a total of 158.
In the fourth quarter, Kansas led by as much as 43 points.
Kansas will look to keep its undefeated record intact as the Jayhawks go on the road to face the Arizona Wildcats on Dec. 8th at 7:00 p.m.