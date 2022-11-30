The Jayhawks stayed undefeated against former Big 12 rival Texas A&M moving to 6-0 on the young season.
Texas A&M and Kansas both came into the game holding teams to under 60 points a game, and the start of this one was as advertised. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter got the scoring started for the Jayhawks.
Kersgieter laid in an easy bucket to give Kansas a 2-1 lead early. Both defenses stayed strong as with Kansas leading 6-3 about half way through the first quarter.
The story continued to be Kersgieter, the senior draining back to back threes to put Kansas up 12-7 late in the quarter. The Aggies offense did have an answer however.
A&M brought the game within one point ending the first quarter trailing the Jayhawks 14-13. Kansas had a 40 FG% but were only in the lead because of Kersgieter 8 first quarter points.
The Aggies briefly jumped out to a 15-14 lead to start the second quarter, but could not hold on to it. Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry got her first points of the game with a three to put the Jayhawks up 21-18 with 5:39 to play in the half.
Both teams struggled with turnovers early, the Jayhawks and Aggies combined for 12 turnovers in the first 15 minutes of the game.
The Mayberry three sparked the Kansas offense, the Jayhawks went on an 8-0 scoring run at the end of the half. The scoring run combined with a five minute scoring drought for the Aggies gave Kansas a six point lead.
Kansas went 3-3 from the field to end the half, taking a 32-26 lead into the locker room. Holly Kersgieters 12 points and the Jayhawks' 12 points off turnovers were the main reasons behind the halftime lead.
The Jayhawks immediately built on their lead to start the third quarter. The Aggies went scoreless in the first three minutes of the half. Kansas took advantage of this drought in increasing its lead to 38-26.
Kansas continued to dominate the third quarter going on an 11-0 run over the first five minutes of the quarter to grab a 43-26 lead.
A major strong point for Kansas 25 minutes into its game was free throw shooting. The Jayhawks were shooting 10-11 from the line with five minutes left in the third quarter.
The Jayhawks really pulled away at the end of the third quarter. The 53-34 lead heading into the fourth was capped off with the Jayhawks going 4-4 to end the third.
At the end of the third Kansas had a 45-field goal percentage and the leading scorer was Kersgieter with 22 points.
Kansas kept full control of the game throughout the fourth quarter to win its sixth game in a row 74-42.
Kersgieter led the scoring all night for the Jayhawks finishing with 23 and pathing the way to the win.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson also played a big role for the Jayhawks, finishing her night with a double-double.
The Jayhawks will be back in action on Sunday, facing off against Southeast Missouri State at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. At 2:00pm.