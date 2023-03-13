As the brackets for the NCAA tournament were announced on Sunday afternoon, the Jayhawks did not hear their name called. However, there is still postseason basketball to be played for Kansas, as it accepted a WNIT bid. It will be the sixth time Kansas will compete in the WNIT and the second straight year of postseason basketball after the Jayhawks made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2022.
The WNIT is a postseason tournament that consists of a 64-team field. 32 teams, one from each conference, automatically qualify, while the other 32 teams are at-large selections. The automatic qualifiers are the highest-finishing team from each conference that is not selected for the NCAA tournament.
After Kansas’ 52-57 loss to TCU in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, the Jayhawks were placed firmly on the bubble. According to ESPN ‘bracketologist’ Charlie Creme, Kansas was one of the last four teams in the tournament. The Jayhawks were left out, while Illinois, Mississippi State, Purdue, and St. John’s made up the final four teams selected. Kansas was also No. 37 in the NET rankings, with every team ahead of them but Oregon and South Dakota State making the tournament.
Kansas finished the regular season with a 19-11 record and a 9-9 record in Big 12 play, finishing seventh in the conference. The six teams ahead of Kansas did make the big dance.
However, the Jayhawks will head to the WNIT, where they have a history of success. In 2009, Kansas made it all the way to the championship game that was hosted in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas will kick off the WNIT by hosting Western Kentucky on Mar. 17 at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.