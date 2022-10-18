Kansas women’s golf finished fourth at the Marylinn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Lawrence with a final score of 41-over (761).
Leading the Jayhawks to their first top-five finish of the season was sophomore Johanna Ebner. Ebner finished fifth individually with a five-over score, just three shots behind senior Mayka Hoogeboom from Kent State, the tournament’s individual winner.
Ebner struggled at the start of her first round, shooting three-over on the front nine. Ebner tallied two birdies on the back nine, but a double-bogey and bogey led two a four-over (76) for the first round.
Ebner played a consistent second round, carding two birdies and three bogeys for a one-over round.
The sophomore stayed consistent in the final round, shooting an even par. The round was highlighted by an eagle on hole three.
Placing second for the Jayhawks was sophomore Jordan Rothman, who tied for 15th overall with a 10-over score.
Rothman shot one-over (73) in her first round. After getting off to a rough start on the front nine, Rothman tallied three birdies on the back nine to lower her score.
The sophomore struggled to open her second round, shooting four-over on the front nine. However the back nine was much better, with Rothman tallying three birdies and one bogey en route to a two-over score.
Rothman faded down the stretch with a seven-over final round. Four bogeys and one triple-bogey contributed to the high score.
Senior Pear Pooratanaopa rounded out the top three performances for Kansas. Pooratanaopa tied for 33rd with a 16-over score.
After struggling in the first two rounds with scores of five-over and 10-over, Pooratanaopa was able to shoot one-over in her final round to gain some momentum.
Kansas was 20 shots behind tournament winner Kent State, who finished at 21-over.
The Jayhawks will be back in action on Oct. 28 at the Battle of the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.