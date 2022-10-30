Kansas women’s golf finished its fall season with a 12th place finish at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Jayhawks finished with a score of 28-over (880).
The Jayhawks were led by sophomore Johanna Ebner. Ebner finished in a tie for 23rd place with a score of three-over. She ended 21 strokes behind LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad, the tournament’s individual winner.
Ebner opened the tournament by shooting two-over (73) in her first round. She carded two birdies in the round, but four bogeys prevented a better score.
The sophomore’s second round started on a much better note. Ebner shot two-under on the front nine while tallying three birdies. However, the back nine did not go as well as Ebner shot three bogeys ending the round with a score of one-over (72).
Ebner ended the tournament on a strong note, shooting even par (71) in her last round. The round was highlighted by consistent play, with Ebner carding 14 pars for the round along with two birdies and two bogeys.
Senior Pear Pooratanaopa also added a strong performance for the Jayhawks. Pooratanaopa shot four-over and finished in a tie for 29th place.
Pooratanaopa got off to a rough start in her first round, finishing with a four-over (75) score. The round only featured one birdie and five bogeys.
The second round was much better as Pooratanaopa shot one-over (72). After shooting two-over on the front nine, Pooratanaopa found her stride on the back nine carding two birdies and only one bogey, dropping the score to one-over.
This momentum carried into the third day, where Pooratanaopa shot one-under (70) in her final round. She carded four birdies and three bogeys for her best performance of the tournament.
Rounding out the top three performances for Kansas was sophomore Jordan Rothman, who finished in a tie for 50th place with a score of 9-over.
After shooting four-over (75) in each of her first two rounds, Rothman was able to find some success in her final round. In this round, Rothman tallied two birdies and three bogeys en route to a one-over score.
Kansas finished 42 strokes behind the tournament’s winner, LSU.
The Jayhawks won’t be back in action until Jan. 23 at the Match in the Desert in Superstition Mountian, Arizona.