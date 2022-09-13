Led by strong performances from Gr. senior Esme Hamilton and sophomore Jordan Rothman, Kansas women’s golf finished ninth with a 19-over-par 883 at their season-opening tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 12-13.
For the second straight year, the Jayhawks opened their season at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, where they finished seventh last season. Ohio State won this year’s tournament with a team score of 11-under-par 853.
This year, Hamilton and Rothman each finished the three rounds of golf tied for ninth place in the individual competition with scores of one under par, although they took different paths to get there across the two days of competition.
Rothman shot her best round of the tournament on the opening 18 holes, shooting a four under par 68. Hamilton on the other hand put on her best performance during the third and final round, scoring a three under par 69.
The Jayhawks finished just three strokes behind the seventh-place Texas Tech Red Raiders, after a back-and-forth last round.
Rounding out the Kansas scores were senior Pear Pooratanaopa’s eight-over-par 224, junior Hanna Hawks’ 13-over-par 229, freshman Katie Ruge’s 16-over-par 232 and freshman Anna Shulste’s 21-over-par 237.
Kansas will continue its season at the Texas A&M MoMorial Invitational on Sept. 20-21.