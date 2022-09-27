Kansas women's golf finished ninth at the “Mo” Morial Invitational in Bryan, Texas with a final score of 895, 31-over par. The top-10 finish came after a final day that saw the Jayhawks jump two spots on the leaderboard.
The effort was largely due to the help of sophomore Johanna Ebner. Ebner proved to be the best individual finisher for the Jayhawks as she tied for 11th place in the tournament.
Ebner started her tournament off strong, recording a score of 5-under-par in her first round. The final score was largely helped by the whopping six birdies she recorded.
The sophomore ran into some trouble in her second round, carding a score of four over par with five bogeys on the card. Ebner rebounded a bit on the final day with a score of one over par that included three birdies and four bogeys.
After three rounds, Ebner finished with a final score of even par, nine strokes behind winner senior Kayla Smith out of UNC.
The Jayhawks were also helped by sophomore Jordan Rothman, who placed second for Kansas and tied for 22nd overall. Rothman got off to a slow start with a final score four over par, The triple bogey and three other bogeys on the card were the main contributors to the high score.
Rothman began to turn things around in her second round with a score of one over par, which included two birdies. Rothman saved her best round for last, shooting 1-under-par on the final day. She tallied five birdies on her card and finished with a final score of 4-over-par in the tournament.
Kansas also got strong rounds from graduate senior Esme Hamilton who shot a 15-over-par and sophomore Lauren Clark who shot an 18-over-par.
As a team, the top-10 finish for the Jayhawks is something to hang its hat on in a tournament with a stacked field. The “Mo” Morial Invitation featured five top 25 teams, including No. 10 Texas A&M.
The Jayhawks’ final score of 31-over-par put them 42 strokes behind tournament winners Texas A&M
Kansas will be back in action Oct. 3rd at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.