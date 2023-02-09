Kansas women’s golf finished eighth in the UCF Challenge that ran through Feb. 5-7, shooting 12-under as a team.
Despite this finish, Kansas stepped up big this tournament shattering its previous team 54-hole record by 11 strokes. Last year, the record of 1-under was set at the Westbrook Invitational, but this time, the Jayhawks shot 12-under.
After the first day, Kansas tied for 10th place when sophomore Lauren Clark, who shot a career-low of 5-under 67. Clark tied for fifth place with this performance and was just three shots away from first place.
Concluding the second day of the tournament, the Jayhawks moved up to seventh place as they shot 7-under for the 18 holes of the day. Carding 281 is the second-lowest 18-hole team score in Kansas women’s golf history. Sophomore Johanna Ebner led Kansas that same day with her performance of 3-under.
Sophomore Jordan Rothman led the Jayhawks with a 3-under performance on the final day of the UCF Challenge. Kansas shot 286 (-2) overall for eighth place, finishing ahead of five ranked teams.
Wake Forest won the tournament with an 822 (-22) followed by Mississippi State in second with 826.
The Jayhawks resume action at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational on Feb. 26 and 27 at the Vistas Course at Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona.