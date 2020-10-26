Kansas women’s golf finished sixth with a score of +71 in the Cowgirl Classic in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Friday afternoon.
This was the Jayhawks' third and final event of the fall, and the sixth place finish is tied for Kansas' best finish of the 2020-21 season.
Competing against eight Big 12 conference foes, along with BYU and North Texas, the Jayhawks were once again up matched up with some of the top teams in the nation. The tough competition dropped Kansas to sixth place, despite solid rounds by the five Jayhawk golfers.
Kansas started off the tournament with two rounds on Thursday.
Day one of the event saw strong performances from junior Sera Tadokoro and sophomore Lauren Heinlein. Tied for a team-best 5-over in round one, Tadokoro and Heinlein moved into the afternoon session with hopes to break into the top 15 on the individual leaderboards to finish the day.
Tadokoro ended up breaking into the top 15 after round two, after shooting a weekend-best 3-over. Heinlein was unable to back up her first round, and shot an 8-over in round two, which put her in a tie for 26th with a +13 total.
With Tadokoro’s +8 and Heinlein’s +13 on the first day, the Jayhawks also added freshman Ellie Roth’s +14 score, sophomore Abby Glynn’s +15 and junior Aristelle Acuff’s +20. Kansas finished off day one with a score of +50, which put the Jayhawks in a tie for seventh place with BYU.
The Jayhawks were met with not only an early tee time of 8:45 a.m. on Friday morning, but with 30 mile per hour winds. Strong final round performances from Acuff (+3), Heinlein (+4), and Roth (+4), moved the Jayhawks up to sixth place.
An uncharacteristic 13-over final round by Tadokoro dropped her all the way to 33rd place with a score of +21. Heinlein finished in 22nd place after finishing +17.
Roth finished in 30th place with a score of +19, her highest finish as a Jayhawk. Rounding out the scoreboard for Kansas was Acuff finishing in 34th place with a score of +23, and Glynn tied for 35th place at +24.
Kansas will next take a winter hiatus before returning to action in the spring. The 2021 portion of the schedule is to be announced.