Kansas women’s basketball beat Texas A&M by a final score of 74-42 on Wednesday night.
The Jayhawks went into the locker room at halftime, only leading the Aggies by six points, but Kansas would come out of the gates hot coming into the second half.
Kansas outscored the Aggies 21-8 in the third quarter behind a ten-point effort from senior guard Holly Kersgieter. The Jayhawks forced six Aggie turnovers in the third quarter alone and scored seven points off of those turnovers.
Kansas women’s head coach Brandon Schneider noted that the team had struggled out of halftime earlier in the year, but today was a good effort coming out of the locker room.
“Any time you are at home, you want to try to take away confidence from the other team in the first five minutes in the second half. You want to take the momentum, and feel really good for the rest of the game,” Schneider said.
Kansas continued their dominant ways as they outscored Texas A&M 21-8 in the fourth quarter, an exact copy of the third quarter score.
Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor mentioned that the speed and grit in which Kansas played became too much for her team, especially in the second half.
“There’s just a level of toughness that they have, and it put us on our heels,” Taylor said when asked about her team in the second half.
Kansas forced nine total turnovers in the second half, making good on those turnovers and scoring 11 points off of them.
Kansas outscored the Aggies 22-6 in the half inside the paint, and some of those points contributed to senior center Taiyanna Jackson’s 16 points as she went 7-9 from the floor. Jackson’s main role was on the defensive end, especially in the second-half defensive turn around.
“When we play, we normally don’t have a great third quarter, and as we play more games, that’s something we want to work on, and we showed that tonight,” said Jackson.
Kansas moves to 6-0 this season and will look toward Southeast Missouri State, as they will take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.