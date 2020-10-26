Kansas women’s basketball will open the 2020-21 season at home against Northern Colorado Nov. 25, according to a release from Kansas Athletics Monday.
The Big 12 also released the conference slate for the 2020-21 women’s basketball season Monday afternoon.
Kansas released its non-conference schedule Monday, featuring seven games and highlighted by a road game against Ole Miss Dec. 3. Big 12 play for the Jayhawks is set to start Dec. 10 against Oklahoma at home.
Kansas will face each Big 12 opponent twice this season in a double round-robin format. The 2021 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will take place March 11-14 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Last year, Kansas finished 15-14, its first winning season under head coach Brandon Schneider and the Jayhawks’ first winning season since the 2012-13 season. Kansas also won four games in conference play, the most since the 2014-15 season.
Kansas will be bringing back all of its players from last year who received over 10 minutes per game, other than forward Mariane De Carvalho, who graduated this past year. Last Wednesday, sophomore guards Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgeiter were named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions, and they will look to continue improving and lead Kansas to a second-straight winning season.
Full 2020-21 Kansas women’s basketball schedule:
Nov. 25 — vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 29 — vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Dec. 3 — at Ole Miss
Dec. 6 — vs. Oral Roberts
Dec. 10 — vs. Oklahoma
Dec. 14 — vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley
Dec. 17 — at Texas
Dec. 21 — vs. North Dakota State
Dec. 29 — vs. New Mexico State
Jan. 2 — vs. West Virginia
Jan. 6 — at Iowa State
Jan. 9 — at Oklahoma State
Jan. 13 — vs. Baylor
Jan. 17 — at TCU
Jan. 20 — vs. Texas Tech
Jan. 23 — vs. Kansas State
Jan. 27 — at Oklahoma
Jan. 30 — vs. Oklahoma State
Feb. 3 — at Baylor
Feb. 6 — vs. TCU
Feb. 10 — at West Virginia
Feb. 13 — at Kansas State
Feb. 17 — vs. Iowa State
Feb. 20 — at Texas Tech
Feb. 24 — vs. Texas