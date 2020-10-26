Tina Stephens drives to the basket and lifts the ball as an Iowa State guard trails behind her

Junior forward Tina Stephens drives to the basket against Iowa State. The Jayhawks fell to the Cyclones 61-42 Tuesday, March 3.

 Chance Parker/UDK

Kansas women’s basketball will open the 2020-21 season at home against Northern Colorado Nov. 25, according to a release from Kansas Athletics Monday. 

The Big 12 also released the conference slate for the 2020-21 women’s basketball season Monday afternoon. 

Kansas released its non-conference schedule Monday, featuring seven games and highlighted by a road game against Ole Miss Dec. 3. Big 12 play for the Jayhawks is set to start Dec. 10 against Oklahoma at home. 

Kansas will face each Big 12 opponent twice this season in a double round-robin format. The 2021 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will take place March 11-14 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Last year, Kansas finished 15-14, its first winning season under head coach Brandon Schneider and the Jayhawks’ first winning season since the 2012-13 season. Kansas also won four games in conference play, the most since the 2014-15 season. 

Kansas will be bringing back all of its players from last year who received over 10 minutes per game, other than forward Mariane De Carvalho, who graduated this past year. Last Wednesday, sophomore guards Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgeiter were named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions, and they will look to continue improving and lead Kansas to a second-straight winning season.

Full 2020-21 Kansas women’s basketball schedule: 

Nov. 25 — vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 29 — vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Dec. 3 — at Ole Miss

Dec. 6 — vs. Oral Roberts

Dec. 10 — vs. Oklahoma 

Dec. 14 — vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley

Dec. 17 — at Texas

Dec. 21 — vs. North Dakota State

Dec. 29 — vs. New Mexico State

Jan. 2 — vs. West Virginia

Jan. 6 — at Iowa State

Jan. 9 — at Oklahoma State

Jan. 13 — vs. Baylor

Jan. 17 — at TCU

Jan. 20 — vs. Texas Tech

Jan. 23 — vs. Kansas State

Jan. 27 — at Oklahoma

Jan. 30 — vs. Oklahoma State 

Feb. 3 — at Baylor

Feb. 6 — vs. TCU

Feb. 10 — at West Virginia

Feb. 13 — at Kansas State

Feb. 17 — vs. Iowa State

Feb. 20 — at Texas Tech

Feb. 24 — vs. Texas

Tags