Kansas women’s basketball has made some changes to the coaching staff, as head coach Brandon Schneider announced Monday that Terry Nooner has been promoted to associate head coach next season.
Nooner has been on the staff since the start of last season and will begin his second season with Schneider and his 10th season coaching overall.
Along with the promotion, Karyla Middlebrook and Morgan Paige will join the staff for the upcoming season as new coaches with former coaches Damitria Buchanan and Jhasmin Player both leaving the staff last week for other positions in coaching. Player will head to SMU to be the recruiting coordinator and Buchanan will head down to Auburn to be an assistant coach.
In terms of the promotion, Schneider is excited to continue working with Nooner since he has made a positive impact on the program over the last year. He has also been a position coach helping the forwards.
“As we knew he would, Terry has quickly made a positive impact in every phase of our program,” Schneider said in a press release Monday. “He instantly connected with our players, they all respect him tremendously and soak up all that he has to teach them. He truly loves Kansas and is so proud to be a Jayhawk.”
Middlebrook was a former assistant coach at Grand Canyon University since April of 2020 and also was an assistant at Evansville before that. In terms of her playing days, she played her college basketball at the University of Alabama and Kansas State University.
"I am thrilled to be back in the state of Kansas and working with Coach Brandon and his staff,” Middlebrook said. “Being from Kansas City, I grew up a huge KU fan and always dreamt of wearing crimson and blue one day. The history and legacy of basketball at the University of Kansas is incomparable to any other institution across the nation.”
Paige will join the staff as an assistant and recruiting coordinator starting next season. She served the same position at North Dakota State since 2016 in which she was able to help the Bison get their first winning season in over a decade finishing 15-9.
“I am ecstatic to be joining the Jayhawk staff and so thankful to Coach Brandon for this opportunity,” Paige said. “I am ready to face new challenges the Big 12 presents and I believe Kansas is on the rise. I am counting down the hours until we can start growing together. Rock Chalk!”
Schneider closed the release by saying that he believes these two new faces will take the program to new heights and he is looking forward to seeing what they can do with the team.
"Morgan and Karyla will make a big impact on the environment of our program,” Schneider said. “Their positive energy and enthusiasm are infectious and our players are really going to enjoy working with and learning from them both. They will be outstanding mentors for our young women."