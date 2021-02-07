Kansas women’s basketball took on the TCU Horned Frogs at Allen Fieldhouse Sunday and took home an 82-72 victory.
The Jayhawks couldn’t find their footing offensively in the first half of this match. Kansas’ scoring leader in sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter went 0-for-5 in the first half, and the Horned Frogs took advantage of a couple of Kansas scoring droughts.
Kansas had multiple scoreless stretches in the first half after starting the game on an 8-0 run. Kansas held TCU scoreless in the first five minutes of the game, but the first period ended in an 11-11 tie.
Every time Kansas seemed to get on a consistent shooting spurt, TCU had an answer, and would immediately take the momentum away from the home team. The Horned Frogs ended the first half with a 33-25 lead as Kansas searched for its shooting touch.
The second half was a very aggressive offensive showcasing from the Jayhawks. They outscored TCU 27-22 in the third quarter, shooting a phenomenal 75% from three in the quarter after shooting just 2-for-9 in the first half. Kersgieter had seven points in just the third quarter alone, tying junior guard Aniya Thomas in third quarter scoring.
“They kept their poise, they kept their composure, they continued to trust each other, and I think that’s just a sign of growth for what’s really a young team,” Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider said.
The Jayhawks would take a 63-61 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after a tight back-and-forth between the conference rivals. Kansas would keep this lead the rest of the way with the help of freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, who scored 11 of the team’s 30 fourth quarter points.
The Jayhawks would come from eight points down at halftime to winning by 10 as they shot over 50% from both the field and from deep against TCU. Along with those strong shooting numbers, Kansas also shot 16-of-20 from the line to help seal the win late in the fourth.
“Game plan going in was to attack the paint whether it was through post feeds or dribble penetration, and we felt the free throw battle was going to be really important,” Schneider said.
Kansas will take on the No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers again this Wednesday in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.