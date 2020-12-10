In order to make a statement in the Big 12 opener against Oklahoma, Kansas women’s basketball had to control the paint and convert inside.
And in the Jayhawks’ 74-64 win over the Sooners Thursday night, they did just that.
Kansas was able to have its way inside, outscoring Oklahoma 38-22 in the paint. The Sooners were only able to bring six players for this game due to COVID-19 precautions, which made it a long night for the short-handed road team.
Three Sooners — sophomore guard Gabby Gregory, freshman guard Nevaeh Tot and junior guard Taylor Robertson — ended up playing all 40 minutes of Thursday’s game. Four of those six players scored in double figures, led by Gregory with 22 points.
Oklahoma's handicap was especially prevalent after halftime, when Kansas really took control of the game.
“In the second half, we played with a little bit more intensity, picked up a little bit more and more, and I think we did a much better job attacking the paint,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said after the game.
But Oklahoma couldn’t stop Kansas from getting inside and hitting its layups, regularly sending the Jayhawks to the free throw line. The Jayhawks were able to make good on their chances, shooting 17-for-24 from the charity stripe.
Kansas did struggle from beyond the arc against Oklahoma, shooting 5-for-17 in the game. This struggle from deep forced the Jayhawks to focus on their inside play, driving tough inside and forcing the Sooners to block out and contest their shots.
Senior forward Tina Stephens caused problems in the paint for Oklahoma all night, finishing 6-for-11 from the field with 18 points.
“I tried to be the energy inside for my team tonight,” Stephens said after the game. “I just tried to give it all I had.”
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgeiter and junior guard Aniya Thomas also scored in double figures, scoring 17 and 14 points, respectively. Most notably, Kersgieter shot 7-for-14 from the field and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.
Kansas will next go up against UT Rio Grande Valley in Allen Fieldhouse Monday at 7 p.m.