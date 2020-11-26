Kansas women’s basketball started its season off on the right foot, with a 78-62 win over Northern Colorado in Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgeiter led the way in this one for Kansas, recording a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore forward Alisha Davis led the Bears with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The Jayhawks started things off with a 25-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kansas was able to get its offense rolling from the jump, shooting 50% from the field in the first quarter.
On the other hand, the Bears had a bumpy start, shooting just 30.8% from the field. The Kansas defense was stifling to start the game, forcing seven turnovers in just the first quarter.
Kansas didn’t let up after the break, as the Jayhawks extended the lead to 45-20 by halftime. The Jayhawks wouldn't let the Bears get comfortable, constantly harassing and trying to force a turnover on every Northern Colorado possession. The Bears gave the ball away another five times in the second quarter, finishing with 12 turnovers in the first half.
Kansas wasn’t just aggressive on the defensive end, but on the offensive end as well, shooting 13-for-20 from the free throw line in the first half. Granted, Kansas left some points on the board, but getting Northern Colorado into early foul trouble forced the Bears' rotation into a tight spot.
The third quarter was bit of a momentum switch, as the Bears actually outscored the Jayhawks 23-14. However, despite the rejuvenated Northern Colorado offense, Kansas still held a 59-43 lead.
Northern Colorado shot 53.3% from the field and also shot 6-for-12 from the free throw line in the third quarter. The Bears were led by Davis, who scored 11 points in the quarter.
While the Bears continued to make things interesting down the stretch, Kansas closed strong to secure the 78-62 victory. A pair of threes from Kersgeiter proved to be the dagger for the Bears’ comeback hopes as Kansas starts its season 1-0.
Kansas will next play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.