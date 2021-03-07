A make-up game between Kansas women's basketball and No. 6 Baylor closed out the Big-12 schedule Saturday night.
The game started off quickly for the Jayhawks. They stayed close during the first quarter, by a score of 18-10. But then in the second and third, Baylor’s junior forward NaLyssa Smith and senior guard Dijonai Carrington helped push the lead out for the Lady Bears to 76-37.
KU was able to slice the deficit to 93-67 by the end of the fourth quarter to drop the game by 26 points.
Smith led all scorers with 21 points and Carrington chipped in 20. Smith and junior center Queen Egbo combined to almost out-rebound the entire Kansas team.
For the game, KU was out rebounded 59-24. With all the rebounds for Baylor, they also had several second chance opportunities, which led to silly KU fouls.
The Jayhawks had three players foul out and were down to six players by the end of the game. Baylor attempted 34 free throws and they tied a season high by making 24 of them.
Kansas was led by sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter, who scored 16 points, while freshman guard Mia Vuksic made two threes during the game.
Next up, the Jayhawks play in the Big-12 tournament first round on Thursday with their opponent still to be determined.