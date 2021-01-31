Kansas women’s basketball was back at home on Thursday playing against an in-conference rival, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. The Jayhawks lost 75-51 after some struggles during the third quarter.
The Cowgirls broke the game wide open in the third quarter after a fairly even first half start from both sides.
The Cowgirls seemed to have all the answers coming out of the locker room for the second half, where they were able to find their footing on the offensive side of the ball. The Cowgirls extended their lead to 19 after the third quarter, outscoring the Jayhawks 28-11 in the third quarter alone.
Oklahoma State shot 50% from the field and was able to knock down seven of its eight free throw attempts during the quarter to give the team more points in the third quarter than its entire first half total. With sophomore guard Lauren Fields leading the way with 11 third quarter points to tie all of Kansas in scoring during the quarter, the Cowgirls had finally created some leeway in this match.
Kansas simply couldn’t get in rhythm on the offensive end of the floor, allowing Oklahoma State to create plays offensively right off of the rebound. The Jayhawks went 4-for-17 for the quarter and continued to struggle heavily from deep, missing all of their five attempts.
The Jayhawks also had difficulties shooting the ball all night long, shooting under 30% for the game and just 5-for-21 behind the arc. Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter was Kansas’ leading scorer in the game with 12 points, but with only three made shots and a rare scoreless night from deep.
“...When you’re missing shots at the rate that we were, it wore on us mentally, and we didn’t continue to play with the same type of effort on the defensive end,” said Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider.
Kansas also turned the ball over six times in the third quarter alone, resulting in 11 points off of those turnovers by Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks couldn’t help themselves on the defensive end as the Cowgirls were given plenty of points in transition to break open their lead.
“We continued to struggle offensively and Oklahoma State took advantage and got out in transition more,” Schneider said.
Kansas will look forward to a rematch with the Cowgirls this Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m.