After Kansas swept the season series 2-0, TCU upset the Jayhawks 57-52 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament held at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Collectively, we didn't have our best stuff today,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “And that happens. And let's support each other through it, know we can be better. And given the chance to compete again, maybe we just got this one out.”
Kansas senior center Taiyanna Jackson tied her career high with 21 rebounds–the Kansas record in the Big 12 Tournament–and tallied three blocks. It is the third time in her career that she has had over 20 rebounds in a game and moved up to seventh place on Kansas’ single-season rebound list with 368 rebounds.
Jackson has been a premier center in the Big 12 this year, earning accolades and breaking records throughout the season. She is a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist, Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Candidate, and two-time Big 12 Player of the Week. The East Chicago, Indiana native leads the Big 12 in blocks, rebounds, field goal percentage, and double-doubles.
The Chicago-area native has recorded 18 double-doubles which are the most by a Kansas player since 1982, and makes her one of only five Power Five players to average a double-double this season.
After redshirt-sophomore guard Chandler Prater scored a career-high 24 points against the Horned Frogs on March 4, she recorded her second career double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
“I thought she was really aggressive,” Schneider said. “She's put together back-to-back games where she's really shot the ball well. And it gives us, I would typically say, a fifth scoring option. But tonight, obviously, she was kind of the lone option in terms of making shots. And it's nice to see her confidence continue to grow.”
In the first quarter, both teams exchanged leads. Kansas maintained a margin above TCU in the second quarter, extending their lead to as much as five after a three from Prater.
A fastbreak basket from senior guard Zakiyah Franklin gave Kansas their biggest lead of the game, 34-28, which was then promptly erased by seven unanswered points.
The Horned Frogs outscored the Jayhawks 29-19 in the second half, enough to lead them to victory and advance to the quarterfinals to play against two-seeded Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Friday.
Despite the early ending, Prater expressed her hopefulness for the season to continue in the NCAA Tournament.
“I hope we make it to the rest of March Madness… I’m ready to go to the dance,” Prater said postgame, in tears.
Meanwhile, for the Jayhawks, Selection Sunday will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. in which Kansas could secure a bid for the NCAA Tournament.
“I mean, I've been confident,” said Schneider. “The three wins down the stretch, especially Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Everything that I've been told, the people that I talk to --and they're not people on the committee, obviously- but is that we'll be part of the tournament. I'm probably a little more anxious than I would have been had we won."