Kansas women’s basketball fell on the road to No. 19 West Virginia 69-61 Wednesday.
The first quarter got off to a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they were outscored 23-12. Kansas shot just 5-of-20 from the field in the first, going 10 minutes without a successful three-point attempt.
West Virginia simply shot better from the field in the first quarter, converting on 60% of its shots and sinking three buckets from deep.
Kansas was able to find its footing a bit more in the second quarter, raising its field goal percentage to 52.9% for the quarter. Although Kansas shot better in the second, it wasn't enough to stop the Mountaineers from sinking 50% of their shots.
Even though West Virginia shot the ball much better than Kansas in the first half, the Jayhawks only trailed by nine points at the half. West Virginia tallied up 12 first half turnovers, allowing Kansas to convert 12 points.
Kansas also dominated the paint in the first half, outscoring West Virginia 22-12 on the inside.
The second half started out sloppy for both teams, with a handful of turnovers to start the third quarter. After the turnovers subsided, both teams continued to shoot red hot from the field and each finished the quarter shooting above 50%.
Kansas also shot 2-of-5 from deep in the third quarter, breaking its dry spell from downtown.
Down 10 to begin the fourth, the game made for an exciting finish. In a back-and-forth battle, the Jayhawks ultimately lost 69-61. Kansas actually outscored the Mountaineers 16-14 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to grab the win.
Turnovers proved to be the main issue for both teams, combining for a total of 31 turnovers throughout. Kansas kept the game close by scoring off of turnovers, as the Jayhawks put up 17 points off turnovers compared to West Virginia’s seven.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter had herself a night with a game-high 25 points, and also led the team in rebounds (6) and steals (4).
For the Mountaineers, redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the team with 19 points, followed by sophomore forward Esmery Martinez and junior forward Kari Niblack with 17 apiece.
Kansas will look to grab a bounce back win in its next matchup against Kansas State this Saturday. The Sunflower Showdown's tipoff is set for 1 p.m.