The Kansas women’s basketball team hosted the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a battle to the finish, falling in the final minutes 75-65 in Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night.
Kansas falls to 5-5 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play following the loss.
In a game that included numerous lead changes, the Jayhawks and Red Raiders entered the fourth quarter 50-50. A second chance put-back from Kansas sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter tied the game in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Graduate transfer Julie Brosseau and Kersgieter led the Jayhawks on the scoring front, putting up 14 and 10 points, respectively. Brosseau was on target from three, going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. Kersgieter also pulled down nine rebounds and was physical on defense, going to the floor for the ball multiple times.
Kansas struggled with turnovers throughout the game, giving up 27 points off 17 turnovers. The Jayhawks did, however, dominate Texas Tech at the free throw line, going 18-for-22 compared to the Red Raiders’ 11-for-17 mark.
After scoring in double figures against TCU Sunday, Kansas sophomore center Chisom Ajekwu got into foul trouble after two quick fouls in the first minute of the fourth quarter. She finished with six points and nine rebounds.
Kansas resumes action in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State Wildcats in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.