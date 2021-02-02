Kansas women’s basketball travelled on the road to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in a rematch, where the Jayhawks lost 82-55.
The first quarter was a bit shaky for both teams, but the Jayhawks outscored the Cowgirls 14-10. Both teams went scoreless from behind the arc in the opening ten minutes, shooting a combined 0-for-7 for the quarter. Kansas learned to get to the line and drive inside, shooting a perfect 8-for-8. The Jayhawks shot 3-for-12 from the field by the end of the first quarter.
The Cowgirls outscored the Jayhawks 21-12 in the second quarter bringing them to a 31-26 lead going into the half. Oklahoma State found its touch from the field, shooting 44.4 percent from the inside while draining 3-of-6 three-point attempts.
The Cowgirls outscored Kansas 10-2 in fastbreak points in the first 20 minutes of play, relying heavily on points in transition in the first half.
The third quarter was an absolute runaway for the Cowgirls, as they outscored the Jayhawks 22-9. Oklahoma State shot a hot 4-for-5 from downtown in the quarter and shot an efficient 56 percent from the field.
Oklahoma State’s defense also shined in the third, holding Kansas to just 25 percent shooting, and also stealing the ball away three times in the quarter. Whether it was from deep or on drives inside the paint, the Cowgirls made their presence known on every one of Kansas’ shots.
The fourth quarter was all that was left to seal the Oklahoma State win, as it outscored Kansas 29-20 in order to grab the 82-55 win.
It was sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter’s night for the Jayhawks as she once again led the team in scoring, shooting 5-for-15 and scoring 17 points. Not only did she lead the team in scoring, she also grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists, and stole the ball twice.
Senior forward Natasha Mack led the way for Oklahoma State with her monster double-double on the night. Mack recorded 19 points, as well as a tremendous 19 rebounds, along with four blocks. Cowgirls’ freshman guard Lexy Keys also scored 19 points while grabbing five rebounds and three assists as well.
Kansas falls to 6-8 on the season and will look to a quick turnaround game in Waco, Texas against the No. 8 ranked Baylor Bears on Thursday at 7 p.m.