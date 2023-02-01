Kansas women's basketball came out on the losing end against the Baylor Bears 77-73 in Waco, Texas, on Feb. 1.
Kansas got off to a rough start on the offense, shooting at an inefficient rate and turning the ball over 13 times in the first half.
Junior guard Holly Kersgieter scored the first points for the Jayhawks with 5:39 minutes to play in the first quarter. Kansas led 12-8 going into the second quarter, in large part due to the Jayhawks forcing five turnovers and Baylor shooting just 28.9% from the field.
After exiting the game in the first minute due to injury, Baylor's junior guard Sarah Andrews came back in the second quarter and led by scoring nine points. The Bears began converting on more scoring opportunities and being less careless with the basketball, turning the ball over just twice in the second period.
Baylor went on an 8-0 run over the closing stages of the first half, eventually making the scoreboard 30-28 before both teams went into the locker room.
After the halftime break, the Bears expanded their lead over Kansas. The Bears shot over 55% from the field in the third quarter and led by as much as 10.
The Jayhawks chipped away at their point deficit in the fourth quarter. Kersgieter cut the lead to 68-66 before Baylor was forced to call a timeout at the 1:42-minute mark. The Bears would come out of that timeout and score on consecutive possessions before Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider called a timeout.
The Jayhawks battled until the very end before Andrews iced the game with two free throws at the end of the game. Andrews led all players in scoring with 23 points. Kergiester led the Jayhawks with 20 points.
Kansas will return to Lawrence and face the Texas Longhorns in Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 4. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.