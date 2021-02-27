Kansas women’s basketball finished off its two-game home stand against No. 18 West Virginia, where the Jayhawks fell 72-68.
While the Jayhawks have just one senior on the roster in graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau, the team made sure to put her at the center of the offense against West Virginia. She played at point for most of the game and had a great start, scoring five points in the first quarter.
Even though Brosseau had a solid start to her night, the rest of the team didn’t favor as well. The Jayhawks shot just 30% from the field and couldn’t seem to stop the inside threat of sophomore forward Esmery Martinez.
Martinez dominated not only the first quarter, but the entire first half, finishing with a quick double-double in just the first 20 minutes. She would finish the game with 14 points and a dominant 24 rebounds.
The Jayhawks were outscored 39-29 in the first half, and the shaky offense for Kansas was a big reason why.
The team shot just 27.3% from the field in 20 minutes, relying on free throws and some clutch three-point shots for the majority of their offense. The Jayhawks managed to shoot 40% from deep and converted on 7-of-9 free throws.
The third quarter was all Jayhawks, outscoring WVU 22-16 and shooting 60% from the field. It was junior guard Aniya Thomas that led the surge for Kansas, scoring 12 points and shooting 5-for-6 in the quarter. Sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin also had a great quarter with six points on 75% shooting.
A tight fourth quarter gave West Virginia the win, taking the game 72-68. Kansas was able to fight until the end and keep it close, but WVU kept its lead and secured the win.
West Virginia was led by an incredible scoring night from Kysre Gondrezick, who led the game with 25 points, with 11 of those coming from the charity stripe. Along with Martinez’s dominant double-double performance, the Mountaineers were able to come out with a win against an in-conference opponent.
As for Kansas, Thomas led the team with 19 points (16 in the second half) and Franklin with 18 (13 in the second half). On a night where their leading scorer, sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter, shot just 2-of-14 on the night, it was Thomas and Franklin who stepped up and put the scoring load mostly on their backs.
Kansas will look to pick up a win in its next game against the Iowa State Cyclones Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.