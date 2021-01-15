For the first time in 16 days, the Kansas women’s basketball team was on the hardwood. The Jayhawks opened the main stretch of Big 12 play in Austin, ultimately falling to No. 21-ranked Texas Longhorns 79-72 Thursday night.
Kansas stayed competitive with Texas but could never build a substantial lead. The Jayhawks outscored the Longhorns in the paint 46-28, but turned the ball over a costly 16 times.
Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter’s 20 points, followed by sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin (15), redshirt freshman guard Chandler Prater (14) and graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau (10).
On the other side, Texas junior forward Charli Collier (28) and sophomore guard Celeste Taylor (23) combined for 51 points. Collier also grabbed 14 rebounds for the Longhorns.
Both teams went back-and-forth to start the game and Kersgeiter opened up the scoring for Kansas with a layup. Prater led the way in the first quarter with seven points, but the Jayhawks still found themselves down 23-20.
Prater stayed hot in the second quarter and opened the scoring back up for Kansas. Franklin added a layup to give Kansas its first lead of the game at 24-23.
That lead was short lived, though, as Texas went on a 9-2 run to take back the lead. At halftime, Kansas trailed 44-38 and were led by Prater with 12 points.
Kersgieter did most of her work in the third quarter, scoring 11 points and grabbing two rebounds. Still, Texas was able to keep Kansas at a reasonable distance, leading 62-56 at the end of the third quarter.
Kansas found itself in a tight battle with Texas entering the fourth quarter with momentum from a buzzer-beating layup by Kersgieter.
However, the Jayhawks were unable to close the six-point gap created by the Longhorns until the final minute, when Texas was able to hit throws that sealed a seven-point victory.
Kansas will next face TCU in Fort Worth Sunday at 1 p.m.