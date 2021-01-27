Kansas’s women’s basketball fell to Oklahoma 84-81 in the Lloyd Noble Center Wednesday night.
It was the second meeting between the two teams this season, as Kansas (6-6 overall, 2-4 in Big 12 play) won the first game 74-64 in Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 10.
But it was Oklahoma (5-7 overall, 2-5 in Big 12 play) who had the upper hand the second time around. Despite Oklahoma only having six players available, the Sooners lead nearly the entire game — just over 39 minutes — and seemingly always had an answer for the Jayhawks.
Three-point shooting put Oklahoma over the top and kept the Sooners in front throughout. As a team, Oklahoma shot 15-for-31 from three-point range (48.4%). Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory was Oklahoma's leading scorer with a game-high 27 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 6-for-10 from three-point range.
Kansas senior forward Tina Stephens led the Jayhawks with 19 points and 10 rebounds, controlling the glass and using her size advantage. Junior guard Brooklyn Mitchell provided a spark off the bench with 13 points, and junior guard Aniya Thomas added 10 points and four rebounds.
For the second-straight game, the Jayhawks got off to a slow start. Kansas trailed 28-14 at the end of the first quarter, and it seemed like the Jayhawks could not find rhythm on either end of the floor.
“Obviously not ideal [being down in the first quarter]," Kansas coach Brandon Schnieder said after the game. “They made shots in the first quarter with guys that don’t typically score and they stepped in and made some threes. It is not ideal to come from behind, and giving up 28 points in a quarter is ridiculous and borderline embarrassing.”
From that point on, however, it was a relatively even game scoring-wise. Kansas cut down the Oklahoma lead to single digits on numerous occasions.
The Jayhawks even cut the lead to three points by the end of the game. However, the Sooners always seemed to have an answer and continued to make shots when they needed to most — ultimately putting themselves in a position to win.
“They made really timely threes when we were making runs,” Schnieder said. “I thought they hit timely threes and then they got cheap points at the end of clocks where we committed fouls.”
Kansas will head back to Lawrence and face Oklahoma State Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.