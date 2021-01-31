Kansas women’s basketball hosted Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse and fell to the Cowgirls 75-51.
The Jayhawks struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 17-of-63 for the game. Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter led Kansas with 12 points, but was just 3-of-13 from the field and had a plus/minus of -22.
Oklahoma State also controlled the paint with 51 rebounds compared to Kansas’ 44 and 32 total points in the paint.
Kansas sophomore center Chisom Ajekwu sparked the offense early, putting up four points and four rebounds in the first three minutes of the game. She went on to pull a career-high 10 rebounds in the contest.
The Jayhawks stayed close through the first half, leading 12-9 to end the first quarter. Oklahoma State went on a 7-0 run late in the second, before sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin stopped the run on a driving layup, leaving Kansas trailing just two points into the break.
Kersgieter continued to lead the Kansas offense, scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds. This performance marks the 10th game this season Kersgieter has scored in double digits.
Oklahoma State outpaced Kansas in nearly every stat column, most notably the 17-4 difference in fast break points. The Cowgirls also picked up 17 points off the 19 Jayhawks turnovers.
After staying close through the first, Kansas gave up a 10-0 and 7-0 run in the third, putting the Cowgirls up by 19 points at the end of the third quarter.
That being said, Kansas was not ready to give up as they went 5-for-8 from behind the arc in the fourth quarter. It was not enough, however, as Oklahoma State outscored Kansas in every period after the first.
This loss pushes Kansas to 6-7 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks will resume action when they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for a rematch with Oklahoma State. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.