The Kansas women’s basketball team was defeated 99-98 after a dog fight game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday afternoon.
Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider said resiliency was what he was most proud of his team for after their loss.
“Resiliency,” Schneider said. “They continued to fight, even in overtime being down by seven with two to play to come back and have a final possession to win the game. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
There were stretches in the first quarter where the Jayhawks looked laser-focused, but then spurts where they fell apart. Despite the inconsistency in the first 10 minutes, sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter was able to shine with four points and four rebounds.
In most instances, you can count on Kansas freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti to consistently come up big with rebounding, but Saturday she wasn't able to get them up. This was partly due to limited minutes as Chatzileonti picked up two early fouls in the first.
Whether it was the ups or the downs, it didn’t matter too much for the Jayhawks as they were knotted up at 18 at the end of the quarter.
Throughout the first and second, the Red Raiders took advantage of KU’s foul trouble. Texas Tech outscored the Jayhawks in the paint in the first half with a 26-14 advantage, with senior guards Vivian Gray and Maka Jackson combining for 22 points.
Gray would end the night with a career-high, scoring 38 points.
Nonetheless, KU was not going away. The Jayhawks finished the half shooting 5-of-7 from deep, in addition to pulling down eight offensive rebounds.
Kansas took part in balanced scoring in the second quarter, highlighted by an eight-point performance from freshman guard Mia Vuskic.
In the third and fourth quarters, the Jayhawks flipped the switch from mediocre basketball to great basketball. Kansas was led by Kersgieter, as she posted 18 points and six rebounds. The Jayhawks went nearly perfect from the foul line shooting 13-14 in the half.
Kansas had other big-time performers including an outstanding performance from junior guard Aniya Thomas which included a go-ahead three-pointer with seconds remaining. Following this corner three, the Red Raiders would answer with a three of their own and send the game into overtime.
In overtime, Texas Tech jumped out with a 7-0 extending the lead to 96-89. A Kansas team effort would put KU back in the mix, but ultimately, the Red Raiders were too much to handle as they escaped with the victory.
Kansas finished with four players in double-figures, highlighted by a career-high performance from Kersgieter who finished with 29 points. Sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin added 20 points while Thomas added 17 and redshirt freshman guard Chandler Prater added 10.
The loss gives the KU their fourth-straight. Kansas will look to bounce back Wednesday as they host Texas in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.