Kansas women’s basketball travelled to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones, where the Jayhawks lost 83-53. While both teams didn’t shoot the ball well, Iowa State was able to use its size advantage to get a number of offensive rebounds.
Both teams couldn’t find their shooting touch in this game, with Kansas shooting 32.7% from the field and the Cyclones shooting 37.5%. However, Iowa State was able to get to its own misses and reset for an extra shot.
With the Jayhawks missing their starting front court due to opt-outs during the season, they have been severely undersized for the back half of this season. Since the opt-out of junior forward Tina Stephens, Kansas has lost all five of its games, extending its losing streak to seven (7-16 overall).
“I think we got out-rebounded on the glass, just didn’t finish possessions,” Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider said. “We had a lot of possessions where our first shot defense was more than adequate, and we just couldn’t secure the rebound.”
Kansas’ leading rebounder was 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter with 11, giving her a double-double on the night. No one else on the team had more than four, as Iowa State was able to control the glass the entire night.
The Cyclones were able to cap off their 30-point win thanks to junior forward Ashley Joens and senior forward/center Kristin Scott. Joens had a 23 point double-double, grabbing seven offensive rebounds alone. Scott came close to a double-double as well with 15 points and eight rebounds (five offensive).
“We got our hands on a lot of balls that we didn’t come up with. We gotta play tougher, gotta play stronger,” Schneider said.
With the Jayhawks’ next game against the No. 6 Baylor Bears, the challenge on the glass will be hard to overcome. Baylor is currently averaging an +18.3 rebounding margin on the season, and will look to keep that going against Kansas.
Catch the Kansas Jayhawks finish their regular season schedule against Baylor this Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is slated for 4:00 p.m.