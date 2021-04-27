Kansas women’s basketball held a virtual media introduction on Tuesday for the two new assistant coaches for the Jayhawks, Morgan Paige and Karyla Middlebrook, as well as new associate head coach Terry Nooner Jr.
Paige is a former player for the Wisconsin Badgers and now former assistant coach for North Dakota State. Middlebrook played for both Alabama and Kansas State in her collegiate career and is coming off her assistant coach role at Grand Canyon University.
“Just talking about growth and progression, I would love to see postseason play for us,” Paige said about her goals for the Jayhawks’ season.
“It’s almost surreal. Everyday that I walk into this building, this is what I dreamt of if I would’ve played here,” Middlebrook said about her time being a KU fan growing up.
Nooner Jr. is coming back to KU after a one-year stint as assistant coach for the KU women’s basketball team in 2012-13. She is rejoining the staff as the assistant head coach after spending last season as assistant coach at Texas, developing post players Joyner Holmes and Charli Collier, both WNBA first round picks.
“I just feel like we have a lot of stuff in place already and I think we’re bringing the pieces that we should be trying to compete for titles,” Nooner Jr. said.
Head coach Brandon Schneider also praised the hires and said they will help KU become a postseason team.
“They’re very well-rounded. They’re going to be heavily involved in recruiting of talent that can help us improve our program,” he said.