Kansas women’s basketball hosted the Santa Clara Broncos on Sunday where the Jayhawks took home an 80-65 victory.

Both Kansas and Santa Clara struggled to shoot the basketball in the first quarter, hitting a combined 11-29 from the field, with just one three-point make from either squad. With a combined 10 turnovers, it was the Jayhawks that added eight points off of those turnovers, hopping out to a 16-11 lead after one quarter.

With the Jayhawks’ leading scorer, junior guard Holly Kersgieter, battling a lower leg injury, the offense needed to find other options to keep rolling. Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider tried countless different lineup formations with his players in the first quarter, trying to find some sort of rhythm on the offensive end, but to little avail.

While the offense took a hit in the first quarter, that quickly turned around when the Broncos caught fire from behind the arc early in the second quarter. A three-point shooting barrage, led by redshirt senior forward Merle Wiehl, gave Santa Clara a 35-32 lead at halftime.

Wiehl and senior guard Lindsey VanAllen were instrumental to Santa Clara’s success in the second quarter. Both piled on eight points each in just the second alone, hitting four threes combined. VanAllen added two steals as well that led to easy layups in transition for her teammates.

Without Kersgieter, Kansas severely struggled on offense as no one could create their own shots. KU shot just 1-9 from deep in the first half, with the lone three coming from senior guard Aniya Thomas late in the second quarter.

Kansas used the paint to its advantage in the first half though, outscoring the Broncos 24-12 inside and kept the Jayhawks within striking distance after 20 minutes. The Jayhawks got the ball inside early and often, as KU’s size proved too much for the Santa Clara defenders.

The hot three-point shooting from Santa Clara continued to be a problem in the third quarter as points racked up quickly for the Broncos. Santa Clara piled on another four shots from downtown, but KU still led 55-54 after three quarters of play.

Kansas continued to look for inside shots in the third quarter with the long ball not connecting all game long. The Jayhawks added another 10 points in the paint and also hit two shots from beyond the arc to put themselves in front heading into the fourth.

After a quick 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks continued to push the pace of the game and eventually won 80-65. Kansas outscored the Broncos 25-11 in the quarter after some sloppy passes and ball handling by Santa Clara, coupled with some stellar shooting numbers from KU.

Santa Clara racked up six turnovers in the final period that gave Kansas plenty of extra possessions and easy buckets in transition.The Broncos shot just 1-9 from deep in the fourth quarter, trying to hit more threes, but couldn't the bottom of the net.

Santa Clara shot 59% of its total shots from behind the arc but only converted 28% from deep as the three-ball proved to be both a blessing and a curse for the visiting squad. Kansas had four players reach double figures in scoring as the Jayhawks dominated the paint and outscored the Broncos 44-24 in that category.

Kansas improves to 8-1 on the season and will travel to play Wichita State on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.