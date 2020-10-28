Coming off a 15-14 record last year — their first winning season since the 2012-13 season — Kansas women's basketball is poised to keep moving in the right direction under coach Brandon Schneider.
The Jayhawks will start their 2020-21 campaign at home against Northern Colorado on Nov. 25.
The Jayhawks return seven players who played 10-plus minutes per game last year, including Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention sophomore guards Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter. The only notable loss for the Jayhawks is forward Mariane De Carvalho, who graduated.
Franklin and Kersgieter, along with junior guards Aniya Thomas and Brooklyn Mitchell, will likely receive the majority of minutes in the backcourt. Franklin will take on the role of primary playmaker and handle the ball most often. She led the Jayhawks with 103 assists last year.
Another important returner is Thomas, who led Kansas in scoring with 12.6 points per game last year. Thomas' best scoring performance came against TCU on Feb. 8, when she scored a career-high 28 points.
Kersgieter (10.1 points per game) will look to shoulder the scoring load with Thomas and try to get good looks from three. Last season, Kersgieter shot a team-high 40.5% from three-point range.
The frontcourt will be handled in large part by the trio of senior center Bailey Helgren, junior center Emma Merriweather, and senior forward Tina Stephens. Helgren will likely be the starter for Kansas to start the season, but Merriweather will get her fair share of backup minutes. She averaged 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 points per game, as well as 10.6 minutes per game last year.
Stephens has made her name known for the Jayhawks, as she continuously brings the fight and energy every single game. No matter how many minutes she receives, she makes the most of her time on the court.
Five new faces have joined the squad in freshman guard Mia Vuksic, freshmen forwards Ionna Chatzileonti and Katrine Jessen, redshirt freshman guard Chandler Prater, and graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau. Junior guard Erica Haynes-Overton — a transfer from East Tennessee State — will be eligible to play in spring 2021.
Prater looks to make a big impact in her first year playing with the Jayhawks, as an injury forced her to redshirt last season. Prater could potentially work her way into the starting shooting guard spot, as she was a top recruit in the 2019 recruiting class.
In addition to the 15-14 winning record, Kansas won four games in the Big 12 last year, its most since the 2014-15 season. This season, the Jayhawks will look to improve on that number and stay competitive in conference play.
Kansas will open up conference play at home against Oklahoma on Dec. 10.
“I would hope that those who have followed our [team] and come to the games, especially the last two years, can see a significant improvement in our culture,” Schneider said last year after Kansas’ senior night game against Iowa State.