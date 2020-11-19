Kansas women’s basketball will be back in action next week coming off its first winning season since 2012-13.
In a Big 12 women’s basketball teleconference on Wednesday, coach Brandon Schneider addressed the need for this team to get better on the offensive end.
“Without question over the last few years we are a team that has needed to improve offensively in terms of taking care of the basketball, valuing the basketball more and making more baskets,” Schneider said.
Last season, Kansas ranked seventh in the Big 12 in points per game with 69.31, and finished second to last in assists per game (13.1). However, Schneider said he believes this year’s team can find more success offensively.
“We’re a team that returns 11 players," Schneider said. "We had five averaging double figures, so I think we’re on the right track. Some of the front-line additions we made to our roster are really going to help our team from an offensive perspective.”
Sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin, a Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, will look to lead Kansas on the offensive end as the primary playmaker.
“Zakiyah Franklin returns as our starting point guard,” Schneider said. “She made the All-Freshman team a year ago, I believe one of only three freshman in the history of Kansas women’s basketball to be selected to that team.”
Franklin's counterpart in the backcourt, sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter, will look to help shoulder the load on offense. Last season, Kersgieter averaged 10.1 points per game, and was fourth on the team with 4.2 rebounds per game.
“Holly Kersgeiter is without a doubt our most improved player,” Schneider said. “She’s a player that has the potential to lead our team in scoring, solely based on an adjustment in her mentality. We had to put consequences on her last year for not shooting the ball.”
Schneider added that Kersgeiter is scoring at all three levels in practice. Last season, Kersgieter shot a team-high 40.5% from three-point range.
Kansas will open the 2020-21 season against Northern Colorado at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Tip-off time is still yet to be determined.