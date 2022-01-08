After coming out the gates with a 12-point lead after the first quarter, the Jayhawks’ fatigue in the second half led to a 82-68 loss to No. 23 Oklahoma.

Kansas turned the ball over 20 times in 40 minutes against the Sooners, with six in both the second and third quarters. These turnovers gave Oklahoma the momentum as it increased the pace of play, exactly how the Sooners wanted to play.

Kansas managed to keep the game within four points with 4:30 minutes remaining, but the Sooners made sure to kill Kansas’ comeback hopes. Oklahoma went on an 18-8 scoring run in those final minutes of play to blow the game open in the end.

“On a night where we didn’t make shots, I thought we made too many errors,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “Hopefully as we get into league play here and we’re back practicing, we’ll have more reps and make fewer errors.”

KU made its shots in the first quarter, however, shooting 61% and scoring 26 points. Kansas managed to work its way inside and score at will with the help of junior center Taiyanna Jackson, who scored six points in the quarter.

The offense rolled in the first quarter for the Jayhawks, but that wouldn’t last for long after some sloppy ball handling and inconsistent shooting plagued the home team.

Oklahoma tightened up its defense in the second quarter and made Kansas work for its shots to end the half. The Jayhawks couldn’t get any easy inside shots in the second quarter and forced up six three-point shots in the quarter – converting none of them.

“I thought, in particularly the second quarter, we really killed ourselves with not valuing every possession,” Schneider said.

What was a 16-point lead in the quarter quickly changed to a one-point deficit for the Jayhawks. However, Kansas went into halftime with a two-point lead after senior guard Aniya Thomas muscled in a tough and-one layup with just a second remaining.

Kansas showed its fatigue, having not played a game since Dec. 21. The Jayhawks couldn’t get the offense rolling with Oklahoma’s defensive pressure getting the best of them.

The Sooners harassed the Jayhawks all quarter long, cutting into passing lanes and getting great contests on almost every shot. Kansas scored just nine points in the third quarter, eight of those coming from inside the paint.

“They just adjusted; it was crowded down [in the paint],” junior guard Holly Kersgieter said. “We got down there sometimes but I just don’t think we finished as well. “We were just a little discombobulated in the second half and didn’t really ever get it together.”

The turnovers ceased in the final quarter for the Jayhawks, but their inefficient shooting sank their chances in the end. Shooting 5-19 in the fourth quarter and 0-5 from behind the arc couldn’t put Kansas back on top, dropping its Big 12 opener.

Oklahoma senior guard Taylor Robertson scored a game-high 24 points, 13 of those coming in the second half. Kansas couldn’t stop her from scoring all game long, whether that was on her outside shots or her sharp cuts inside.

“You have to play her [Robertson] a certain way and you have to limit her touches,” Schneider said. “We went on the wrong side of some screens, and when you do that, she’s such an elite shooter that she’s gonna make you pay for it.”

Kansas takes on TCU on the road on Monday at 6:30 p.m.