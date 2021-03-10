Two Kansas women’s basketball players received 2020-21 All-Big 12 honors Wednesday afternoon.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, and freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti secured an All-Freshman team selection.
Kersgieter has been the Jayhawks go-to scorer this season at 16.7 points per game and scored over 20% of the Jayhawks total baskets. She also ranks second on the squad in rebounds per game (6.6) and total steals (37). The sophomore also ranked in the top 100 nationally in five statistical categories.
Chatzileonti was a much needed post presence for Kansas this season and led the team in rebounds with 6.8 per game. She also averaged 7.6 points and tallied 32 blocks and 15 steals on defense.
The full list of 2020-21 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards can be found here.
Kansas will play in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday, March 11, against TCU. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri.