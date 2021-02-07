The Kansas women’s basketball team held tough on defense to take the win late 82-72 over TCU. With scoring spread across the team, the Jayhawks got a much needed win in conference play.
The Horned Frogs jumped out to a first half lead of 13 points, and extended back to 11 points in the third quarter, but the Jayhawk offense continued to fire. If the Jayhawks wanted to make a comeback, they would need to start getting some stops on defense.
And so they did, with both senior forward Tina Stephens and freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti picking up a block in the quarter. With six minutes to go in the fourth, the Jayhawks took their first lead since the first quarter. Once they took the lead, they never looked back.
There were five total Jayhawks who scored in double digits, including Stephens tying her career-high of 20, followed by sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter (15 points), Junior guard Aniya Thomas (11 points) and sophomore point guard Zakiyah Franklin (10 points).
Free throws were also a key to the Jayhawk win. Kansas went 25-31 from the line while TCU sank only 10 of its 15 attempts.
The defense looked much better under the rim in this matchup, pulling down 38 rebounds and only giving up 13 offensive rebounds. Kansas gave up 26 to Baylor on Thursday night — and although they gave up 22 points in the paint — it was still an improvement from 36 against Baylor.
Chatzileonti put up a double-double with a career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds.
This win pushes Kansas to 7-9 overall and 3-7 in conference play.
The Jayhawks resume action Wednesday as they travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers at 6 p.m.