The month of March is a crazy time in the college basketball world, and no place is it crazier than Lawrence, Kansas. For Kansas women’s basketball, its postseason journey starts against TCU on March 9.
The opening round of the 2023 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will feature Kansas against TCU, which Kansas swept in the regular season, including its last game of conference play, where the Jayhawks dominated the Horned Frogs, 84-61. If Kansas beats TCU, the team will go on to play Oklahoma the next day, March 10, at 5:00 p.m.
Looking at the results for Kansas, prior to Big 12 play, the team was on a 10-game win streak, including a win over No. 12 Arizona, until its 85-79 triple overtime loss in their final non-conference game to Nebraska in Lincoln. In the first five games of Big 12 play, the Jayhawks went 2-3, with losses against No. 23 Baylor and No. 19 Oklahoma.
The Jayhawks finished 9-9 in Big 12 play, including sweeps of TCU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. They split with Kansas State, West Virginia and Iowa State, with the losses coming from the away game, and they were swept by Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas, but Kansas kept things close in some of those games. Against No. 14 Oklahoma, they lost by six games in each of the two contests, and the home loss against No. 15 Texas was a tight 68-65 loss. The only home blowout for the Jayhawks came against Baylor, where the Bears won 75-62.
Success in the Big 12 tournament would help the resume of Kansas come Selection Sunday. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme has Kansas traveling to Blacksburg, Virginia, to face the projected No. 8 seed USC Trojans in his most recent projection. If the Jayhawks were to beat the Trojans, they would likely be matched up against senior center Elizabeth Kitley and the Virginia Tech Hokies, a projected No. 1 seed. A Big 12 tournament win would be Kansas’ first-ever Big 12 tournament championship and would likely move Kansas up in the seeding.
The Jayhawks start postseason play on March 9 against TCU at 7:30 p.m. in Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, on ESPN+.