Despite holding a one-point halftime lead, Kansas women’s basketball narrowly fell to North Dakota State 72-69 Monday afternoon.
Kansas’ offense struggled, as the Jayhawks shot just 37.7% from the field Monday. A key reason for this was the absence of sophomore guard and sharpshooter Holly Kersgeiter in this game, especially with the team’s three-point shooting. Kansas shot just 2-for-17 (11.8%) from deep Monday.
Senior forward Tina Stephens led the way for Kansas with 16 points and four rebounds, while junior guard Brooklyn Mitchell had a nice performance off the bench, scoring 15 points. Graduate transfer guard Julia Brosseau also added 13 points.
As for the Bison, redshirt sophomore guard Heaven Hamling led the team with 14 points and five assists. Hamling was complemented by redshirt sophomore forward Marie Olson’s 11 points and eight rebounds. Olson also shot 3-for-3 from downtown.
The first quarter was all Kansas, as the Jayhawks outscored the Bison 18-5 in the first 10 minutes of play. The Kansas defense was stifling to open the game, with North Dakota State shooting just 2-for-15 in the first quarter. The Bison also started 0-for-5 from three-point range.
But the Bison soon found their shooting touch and cut into the Jayhawks’ lead, out-scoring Kansas 24-12 in the second quarter. North Dakota State was 4-for-7 from deep in the second quarter, and went into halftime down 30-29.
Stephens played well in the first half for the Jayhawks, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and scoring 12 first half points to keep Kansas afloat after a poor second quarter.
A competitive third quarter made the game even closer, with the Jayhawks leading 54-52 after made free throws from Brosseau. Both teams also found their touch from the floor in the third quarter, as Kansas shot 50% from the field and North Dakota State shot 64.3% from the field.
The fourth quarter capped off a solid Bison comeback, as they outscored the Jayhawks 20-15 in the final 10 minutes of action. It was another poor shooting quarter for Kansas, as the Jayhawks shot just 20% from the field in the fourth quarter.
The Jayhawks fall to 4-2 on the season, and will look to bounce back against New Mexico State at home on Dec. 29. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.