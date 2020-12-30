Kansas women’s basketball offensively outpaced the New Mexico State Aggies in a convincing 78-59 win Tuesday afternoon.
The Jayhawks jumped out to an early 20-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, thanks to some outstanding shooting from the whole team.
Kansas performed better than New Mexico State in every stat column. The Jayhawks shot 45.5% from the field, while the Aggies shot just 35.6% from the field. Seven Kansas players scored six or more points as well, with five scoring in double figures.
The Jayhawks also picked up 31 points off the bench, besting New Mexico State’s 24 bench points.
One of the most impressive stat lines in the game was the free throw differential. The Aggies were just 4-for-9 from the free throw line, while the Jayhawks were 23-for-27 (85.2%).
When asked if something new was implemented to help with this boost in scoring, sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter said it was actually the opposite.
“Because during the pre-game we didn’t get much of a shoot-around," Kersgieter said after the game. "We had to get out there and find our own [shots].”
Kersgieter put up a team-high 14 points, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Junior guard Aniya Thomas added 13 points of her own, shooting 2-for-3 from behind the arc.
“I thought we did a very decent job of executing plays,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said after the game. “But I think we need to do a better job of protecting the basketball.”
The Jayhawks had 25 turnovers, although the Aggies scored 17 points off turnovers.
Kansas resumes Big 12 play against West Virginia at home Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.