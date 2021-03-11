Kansas women’s basketball started its Big 12 Tournament run with a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in Kansas City, Missouri where the Jayhawks’ season ended with a 75-72 win.
The Jayhawks were able to get going early offensively, with the first shot of the game being a wide-open knockdown three-pointer from sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin. This sparked a 7-2 run for Kansas before TCU could find its footing.
Kansas ended the first quarter up 22-13 with a hot 47.3% field goal percentage in the quarter. While the momentum seemed to favor the Jayhawks, the Horned Frogs looked to fight back in the second quarter.
TCU immediately looked to erase the deficit, going on a 13-4 run to tie the game up at 26. The Horned Frogs outscored Kansas 23-14 in the second to end the half tied up at 36.
Kansas ended the half with a 51.6% field goal percentage and only gave up a 31.4% field goal percentage on the defensive end, yet still couldn’t hold a lead. TCU was able to make up points at the line, going 12-16 in just the first half, compared to the Jayhawks’ one make at the charity stripe.
A 21-16 third quarter put TCU up five with just 10 minutes to go. TCU was able to cool down the Jayhawks’ hot hand from the floor and hold them to just 25% from the field in the quarter.
The Horned Frogs started to pull away in the fourth, going up as much as 16 points with roughly 7:30 left in the game. But then, Kansas tried making its backdoor comeback attempt, and gave the Frogs a scare late.
Kansas was able to cut the lead to within one point with just 1:19 left on the clock, with the Jayhawks close to stealing the game from TCU and advancing. But, the Horned Frogs sealed the game with two free throws late to put them up three, and ultimately win the first game of the Big 12 Tournament.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter led the way for Kansas with 22 points on 46.7% shooting on the night, along with nine rebounds and three steals, making her impact felt defensively. Freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti tailed right behind with an 18-point double-double while also adding two blocks.
For TCU, senior guard Lauren Heard had a game-high 26 points, all while shooting under 30% from the field. She shot an impressive 18 free throws in this game, converting 13 of those shots. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Tavy Diggs complemented with 20 points. She doubled her season total in threes in this game, hitting two tonight after hitting two all season.
Kansas ends its season finishing 7-18 on the year. TCU moves on and will play No. 1 seeded Baylor tomorrow in the quarterfinals.