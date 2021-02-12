The Kansas women’s basketball team updated its schedule to add three games at the end of the season that were previously postponed, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday.
The games were rescheduled due to injury and COVID-19 protocols within the KU women’s basketball program team earlier in the season and took a pause from playing in the beginning of January.
Kansas' first makeup game will be against West Virginia at home on Feb. 27, which was originally set for Jan. 2. The Jayhawks will then head to Ames, Iowa on March 3 to take on Iowa State, followed by a home game versus Baylor on March 6. These games were originally scheduled for Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, respectively.
In the coming weeks, Kansas Athletics will announce the tip-off times and TV schedule for these games.
After the game against Baylor, the Jayhawks will prepare for the Big 12 Tournament, which begins in Kansas City, Missouri on March 11. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.