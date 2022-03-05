Kansas women’s basketball won its final game of the season 73-67 against No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday. The Jayhawks snapped a three-game losing streak as they now enter the Big 12 Tournament with some momentum.
Both teams started quickly as Oklahoma jumped out to a 14-12 lead in the first five minutes. Junior guard Zakiyah Franklin and junior center Taiyanna Jackson kept the Jayhawks in it early as both started 2-for-2.
The Jayhawks and Sooners continued battling when sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot hit back-to- back three pointers, followed by another three from sophomore guard Skylar Vann to end the first quarter.
Kansas closed the gap right as the second quarter began as redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater and Jackson both scored layups on consecutive possessions.
A back-and-forth first half turned into a defensive surge for the Jayhawks. Kansas closed out the second quarter scoring 10 points and holding the Sooners scoreless in the final three minutes of the half.
Kansas played with an emphasis on team basketball as each player scored by halftime with the exception of sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, who recorded five rebounds and one assist. Jackson went into the break with 13 points while Franklin had 11.
The Jayhawks began the second half up nine points as they kept the pressure on the Sooners. Kansas forced another Oklahoma scoring drought as the Sooners went scoreless for four minutes before freshman guard Kelbie Washington hit a fastbreak three to end the drought.
Franklin and Jackson continued adding to their totals late in the third quarter. As Kansas finished three quarters of play, Jackson tallied 16 points. Jackson hit 4-for-5 throws despite shooting just 56% from the line on the season.
Despite Kansas’ offensive surge, the Sooners began rallying back as they trailed 55-50 at the end of the third quarter.
Senior guard Aniya Thomas came to life for the Jayhawks as she had six of Kansas’ seven points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, giving her 15 points.
With three minutes left in the game, Oklahoma cut its 10-point deficit and tied the game at 62 with a three pointer from Washington. The Sooners took the lead, but on the next two possessions, junior guard Holly Kersgieter and Jackson made transition layups to put Kansas back on top with under two minutes to play.
Kansas held Oklahoma to just three points in the final two minutes and beat the Sooners 73-67 to snap a three-game losing streak. Thomas finished with 19 points, Jackson had 18 and Franklin added 12.
The Jayhawks finish the season 20-8 and 11-7 in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas will rematch Oklahoma on Friday, March 11 in the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m on ESPNU.