The Kansas women’s golf team competed in its third spring tournament at the 2021 Lone Star Invitational on April 12 and 13, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
On the first day of the tournament, sophomore Lauren Heinlein shot a 65 (-7) in the second round of the competition. This was the second-lowest round in KU women’s golf history.
“I felt really relaxed today and enjoyed playing with my teammates since they help keep me calm and in the moment,” Heinlein said.
Heinlein started the day off shooting a 1-over 73 in her opening round. She birdied the first two holes of the second round, added a third hole on No. 8 and made the turn at -2.
“Lauren did a fabulous job today of staying in the moment and sticking to her game plan all the way through her round and didn’t try to protect her round once she got under par,” Kansas head coach Erin O’Neil said.
As a team, Kansas sat fifth with a two-round 593 (+17). In first, Baylor was sitting at -28 (548), 26 shots ahead of second-place SMU at 574 (-2) after the first day.
Kansas junior Sera Tadokoro improved two strokes from round one to round two carding a 74 (+2). Junior Aristelle Acuff was able to tie her season-low with a 71 (+1) in her opening round, while freshman Hanna Hawks shot a 75 (+3) in the morning round.
Sophomore Abby Glynn’s best round was in the afternoon where she shot a 78 (+6).
Headed into the final days of the tournament, Heinlein shot a final round of 68 (-4) to finish second at the Invitational.
“Going into today there were a lot of nerves. I always am nervous going into any round of golf, but today especially. I’m just super thankful to get the nerves shaken off early in the round and build off the momentum of yesterday,” Heinlein added.
Heinlein’s 206 surpasses junior teammate Tadokoro’s 208 at the Louisville Cardinal Cup, Oct. 18-20, 2019, on the Kansas 54-hole record list.
Kansas finished fifth at the Lone Star Invitational, improving its score every round. KU shot a 297-296-295--888 (+24). Baylor came in first, carding an 826 (-38), 33 strokes better than runner-up SMU at 859 (-5).
Tadokoro shot a 74 (+2) in her final two rounds and finished tied for 22nd with a three-round 224 (+8). Acuff shot a 74 Tuesday and posted a three-round 226 (+10), while Hawks and Glynn each carded a 79 on Tuesday.
Kansas will compete at the 2021 Big 12 Championship, April 18-20, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.