Kansas women's golf played its second tournament of the spring season at the Lamkin Invitational in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The Jayhawks struggled throughout both days of the tournament, resulting in a 14th-place finish out of 14 teams.
Super-senior Sera Tadokoro led Kansas in scoring. She finished two rounds on Monday, turning in final scores of 76 and 77, finishing the day nine shots over par.
Tadokoro couldn’t keep up the upper-70’s play and turned in an 84 on her third and final round of the tournament. Her final day dropped her to a tie for 60th on the individual leaderboard with a final score of 21 over par for the tournament.
Senior Pear Pooratanaopa finished the tournament only one stroke behind Tadokoro and landed second place for the Jayhawks. Pooratanaopa kicked off her tournament by scoring a 77 and 78 on Monday. First round results had her trailing team leader Tadokoro by only two strokes heading into the final round.
Pooratanaopa had roughly the same result as her teammate Tadokoro, shooting an 83 on the final day and bringing her final score to 22 shots over par. The final day result was one stroke better than Tadokoro, resulting in Pooratanaopa finishing just a stroke back from the team leader in the final standings.
Another notable finish for the Jayhawks was freshman Jordan Rothman, who shot 26 over par for the tournament. Rothman got off to a hot start shooting back to back rounds of 78 on the first day. Rothman went on to shoot an 86 for her final round, dropping her to a tie for 71st on the individual leaderboard.
The Jayhawks played against some of the best competition in the nation, even with the less than desirable results. The tournament field featured nine teams ranked in the top 25 including the number one ranked team in the nation, Stanford.
Despite being the No. 1 team in the nation, the Stanford Cardinals finished as runner ups behind a surprising performance by No. 13 ranked San Jose State. The Spartans came away with the win by three strokes, Stanford did however have the first place individual finisher on their team in sophomore Rachel Heck.
Kansas never came close to the top five, finishing 83 strokes behind the first place Spartans with a final score of 92 over par.
Kansas competes next on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona.