Kansas women's golf had an electric final round to break the 18-hole program record in the season opener at the UNM Dick McGuire Invitational. The team finished runner-up thanks to a 14-under team score of 274.
The Jayhawks jumped six spots on the leaderboard this afternoon alone, passing Arizona State, UNLV, SMU, and host team New Mexico Lobos. Despite a brief rain delay Tuesday morning, Kansas braved the elements being the only team to shoot an under-par team score.
For the three-round tournament, the ladies finished in 2nd place alone to men's and women's golf powerhouse Pepperdine.
In addition to the team record, freshman Lyla Louderbaugh shot a freshman single-round record of five-under (67). Despite Louderbaugh's first-round 81, she bounced back to shoot 67 and 69 in the remaining two rounds. She shot a 217 total for the three rounds.
Louderbaugh, originally from Buffalo, Missouri, was ranked 151st in the AJGA standings for girls golf and she was top 50 for the class of 2023. She looked extremely comfortable in her debut and finished in a tied 17th finish.
Along with Louderbaugh, the Jayhawks were able to break the program record thanks to junior Jordan Rothman who shot 67. She finished in a tie for tenth. Juniors Lily Hirst and Lauren Clark complement the team and a four-under (68) and a two-under (70), respectively.
The UNM Dick McGuire Invitational is the best finish for the women's golf team since coach Lindsay Kuhle took over the team in 2021. The previous women's golf 18-hole record was set in the 2023 spring season at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational where the team fired a 279 (nine-under).
After a fantastic start to the season, the women's golf team has a few weeks off before they travel to Monterey, California. The Jayhawks will tee it up at the Molly Invitational at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, California, on Sep. 25-26th.