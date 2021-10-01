Kansas women's soccer fell just shy of a Sunflower Showdown win, falling to Kansas State 2-1 via a 99th minute golden goal from Kansas State's redshirt sophomore midfielder Caylee Thornhill.
Kansas dominated the pace of play on offense from the start, but fatigue and weather played a role in the loss.
Due to inclement weather in the area, there was an 85-minute delay to the start of the match. A stadium-wide power outage in the 42nd minute also added to the chaos and resulted in another delay, according to KU Athletics.
Once the game got underway though, the Wildcats tallied the evening’s first goal. In the 7th minute, Kansas State junior forward Kyler Goins found the net to give K-State the 1-0 lead.
In familiar fashion, Kansas responded in the 36th minute with a goal from sophomore forward Shira Elinav.
Senior midfielder Rylan Childers set up the shot with a good ball from about 25 yards out, and sophomore forward Brie Severns was there to assist Elinav. Elinav and Severns currently lead the Jayhawks with three goals apiece this season.
Kansas played great offensively throughout the whole match, but specifically in the first half. They were pushing the pace with great tempo and winning their one-on-one battles, but failed to capitalize when it mattered most.
In the second half, the weather seemed to play a factor and both teams showed signs of fatigue.
The match eventually headed into overtime and in the 99th minute, Thornhill found the back of the net, carrying the Wildcats to a 2-1 victory.
Despite the scoreboard display, Kansas dominated the match in just about every aspect. They led in shots 19-9, with a 10-3 advantage in the second half. They also led in corner kicks 10-4.
Kansas fell to 5-7-1 on the season and sit at 0-3 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks hope to notch a victory in conference play on Sunday as they take on Iowa State at 1 p.m.