Kansas women’s tennis traveled to Fort Worth Friday, falling to TCU 4-3 at Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.
Junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni lost in a tough doubles match, 6-4.
Sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde also fell in a close doubles match 6-3.
The third doubles match with juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming went unfinished as TCU claimed the doubles point from the first two doubles matches.
The Jayhawks were able to come back with a victory in singles play started by Deming who won 6-1, 6-1.
Smagina was able to defeat her opponent 6-3, 6-1, putting the Jayhawks up 2-1 against the Horned Frogs.
TCU’s Isabel Pascual Montalvo and Karvouni battled it out with a tiebreaker in the first set, 7-5, going to Pascual. Pascual was able to grab the second set over Karvouni as well, 6-1.
Marie Norris defeated KU’s Ngounoue, 6-3, 6-4, giving TCU a 3-2 lead over KU.
Manu showed up the first set against TCU’s Mercedes Aristegui, winning 6-2, but fell in the second set 2-6.
Manu and Aristegui were able to continue the competition in the third set, Manu winning 6-4 and tying the match 3-3.
With both squads neck and neck, Lagarde took on Stevie Kennedy, losing the first set, 6-2.
Lagarde was able to fight back in the second set winning 6-3. Down to the final set of the night, Kennedy came out on top of Lagarde in the third set, 7-6, putting the Horned Frogs at a 4-3 victory over the Jayhawks.
After a long day of competition, the Jayhawks will look to rebound at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Tex. on Sunday for the second match of a three-game road trip.