After dropping their first doubles and singles matches of the season, sophomore Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez and freshman Silvia Maria Costache roared back to win multiple matches in the consolation draw at the Battle in the Bay in San Francisco.
In the doubles bracket, the pair dropped their round of 16 match to University of San Diego junior Kailey Evans and redshirt junior Elizabeth Goldsmith 8-3. Following the loss, the underclassmen duo knocked off junior Aya El Sayed and senior Antonia Balzert of Colorado 6-2 and senior Kayla Wilkins and sophomore Midori Castillo-Meza of Arizona 6-3.
On the singles side of the draw, Costache lost her first two matches, eliminating her from the tournament. In straight sets, the 8th seeded graduate student Meg Kowalski of Georgia defeated Costache 6-1, 6-2.
In the consolation bracket, Costache lost a close thriller with El Sayed, 6-4, 3-6. El Sayed went on to win the consolation bracket.
The near-upset was a bright spot for the freshman who left the tournament still seeking her first collegiate singles victory.
Manyoma-Velasquez, who is entering her second year with the Jayhawks, also suffered a defeat in the first round of singles play, losing a three-set battle 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
After the tight defeat, Manyoma-Velasquez moved to the consolation bracket with fire. She defeated University of Southern California redshirt sophomore McKenna Koenig 6-2, 6-4.
Following a bye, Manyoma-Velasquez moved into the consultation quarterfinals.
There she faced Balzert, who she had defeated in doubles play earlier in the tournament. In the Jayhawk’s closest match of the tournament, Manyoma-Velasquez took down Balzert in a thrilling 6-7(4), 7-5, [10-6] victory.
Manyoma-Velasquez dropped her consolation semifinals match to University of the Pacific sophomore Tomi Main 6-1, 7-5 to end the Jayhawk’s tournament.