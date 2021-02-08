The Kansas women’s track and field team made some noise in Fayetteville, Arkansas over the weekend, placing sixth overall with 27 points.
Juniors Toni Englund and Avryl Johnson, along with sophomore Sommer Herner all posted personal bests in their respective events.
In the 60-meter hurdles prelims, Englund stormed to a new personal best of 8.71 seconds which was enough to advance her to the finals. In the finals, she finished in exactly 8.71 seconds once again, finishing seventh overall.
Johnson and Herner made their presence felt in the mile finishing sixth and eighth with times of 4:49.31 and 4:52.95.
Senior Honour Finley took fifth overall, running a season-best 53.84 in the 400 meters. Senior Anna Seimens set a lifetime best with her performance in the same race coming in seventh with a time of 55.48 seconds.
Additionally, in the shot put finals, Kansas junior Alexandra Emilianov placed second with a throw of 16.10 meters. Finally, in the high jump, junior Rylee Anderson jumped 1.78 meters giving her a second-place finish as well.
For Emilianov and Anderson, the pair finished the highest out of any individual competition for the Jayhawks this weekend.
Kansas will hit the road again this weekend heading to the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, to compete Feb. 12-13.