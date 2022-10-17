On a bitterly cold winter day in 2021, Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. sees a familiar sight on the Kansas campus.
Kansas students line Naismith Road, camping out in the frigid Kansas winter, vying to get the best seats to watch the 2021 Jayhawk men’s basketball team who would go on to win Kansas’ fourth NCAA men’s basketball title.
As he walks by a group of students, he makes a big claim for a Kansas football team that has been in the cellar of the college football world for over a decade.
“Next year, they’re gonna be doing this for us.”
A year later, students are camping once again. But this time, they aren't on Naismith Road waiting to get into Allen Fieldhouse.
They are on Mount Oread, fighting off the cold, custom signs in hand, ready to get the best position to watch ESPN’s College GameDay TV show, which is in Lawrence for the undefeated Kansas football team.
Logan was right.
The Jayhawk's success has drawn a national craze. Lance Leipold and his coaching staff from Buffalo have turned the bottom-feeder Jayhawks into one of the country’s most talked about college football stories.
And Logan watched it all happen.
During the tumultuous years of coaching switches and many, many losses, Kansas’ best football players left in hordes.
When new coaches came into town, they brought in new playmakers that helped spark the Jayhawk renaissance.
But through it all, Logan chose Kansas, stuck with Kansas and rebuilt Kansas.
Now, he’s finally reaping his rewards.
— — — — —
Logan grew up with the big-time college football scene at his doorstep.
His brother Brandon James was an All-American wide receiver and kick returner for the Florida Gators, making many Saturdays in “The Swamp” with his mother cheering on James.
He fell in love with the packed stadiums, rowdy college students and the college football Saturday experience as a whole.
“He grew up around that big college environment, going and seeing his brother play in Gainesville,” said Kyle Skipper, Logan’s former high school head coach. “I think Kenny, early on, had his goals set that he was going to be a college athlete, and he was focused in on achieving that.”
To this day, James is a role model and guide for Logan. It's a relationship that Logan relies on and James doesn't take lightly.
“It’s something I took extremely serious because, at the end of the day, when your little brother wants to grow up and be just like his older brother, you want to show him everything and more,” he said.
When James was just starting his college career at Florida, Logan was starting his journey as a player in youth football.
Early in Logan’s career, James got one message constantly: “You gotta go see him play.”
When he traveled home to see his little brother on the gridiron for the first time, Logan didn't disappoint. He scored a touchdown on his first offensive touch, but even more impressive to James was the way he conducted himself defensively.
“He was the 6-year-old putting every other 6-year-old in position to do what the coach wanted,” James said.
Showing flashes of the traits that Logan shows off every week wearing the crimson and blue, 6-year-old Logan was already starting his journey as a defensive leader. James knew right then his little brother was going to be a special player.
As a sophomore at Pedro Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Florida, Logan picked up right where his brother left off, being promoted to the starting varsity squad as a sophomore.
Although his athleticism was awe-inspiring, the biggest thing that stood out to Skipper, who coached at Menendez during Logan’s time there, was his understanding of the game.
“Kenny really possessed a unique understanding of the game at a young age,” Skipper said. “His field vision and his ability to see things and break things down really made him pop off the film.”
Things seemed to come easy to Logan, whose success as a sophomore propelled him into a leadership role during his upperclassmen years. He flourished in the role of the vocal leader, using his intellect for the game and drive to win to inspire respect from his teammates.
That success wasn’t just contained to the football field. He was popular on campus and a good student. But he was always most comfortable wearing a blue helmet with a gold falcon wing on the sides.
During his senior year, Skipper called on Logan to fill a big hole in the Menendez lineup.
After losing multiple quarterbacks to injury, Skipper turned to Logan to lead the team from the pocket.
“He really owned that position,” Skipper said. “Not only are we snapping our best athlete the ball every play, but he also dug in and made sure that he understood the offense in a way that allowed us to run it. He became a vocal coach on the field. I think that was something that prepared him to be a coach on the field now.”
It was always his dream to play on the big-time college stage, and now was Logan’s chance.
As a senior in high school, recruiting was hectic for Logan. He visited Southeastern Conference powerhouses Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss, as well as getting looks from Louisville and Miami.
There was only one problem with the flurry of attention: they wanted Kenny on the offensive side of the ball.
Louisville tabbed him as a running back, and Auburn said he would be a perfect fit as a wide receiver. But Logan wanted to play safety.
“Kansas gave him the ability to show all of his attributes and all of his talents,” James said.
Whereas Jayhawk fans couldn’t imagine Logan as anything but the hard-hitting safety and Big 12 Conference leading tackler he has become, the recruiting opportunities for him as a defender were slimmer.
“That was one thing that was important to him, was going somewhere that he knew he could get on the field at the position he felt passionately about,” Skipper said. “There were a lot of different opportunities out there, but he stuck to his gut.”
The bigger schools wanted to rush Logan into a decision, something James was familiar with from his recruitment many years before.
Logan and James agreed to take it slow.
Logan talked and prayed with James constantly, using his older brother’s wisdom and experience to make the best decisions.
“He never wanted to make a decision early,” James said. “He wanted to wait. He wanted to go through the whole process, have a good time with it and make his decision.”
Many of the powerhouse football schools that were recruiting Logan didn’t want to wait.
But Kansas did.
After the whirlwind of recruiting visits and offers, on Feb. 6, 2019, Logan committed to the University of Kansas to become a Jayhawk.
— — — — —
With his signature long and winding hair, a straight-faced Logan talked to reporters via Zoom on Sept. 26, 2020, following Kansas football’s loss at Baylor.
“We continue to keep our heads high, and we continue to push,” he says. “We’ll let no loss make or break us this year.”
The loss had dropped the 2020 Jayhawks to 0-2 on the season and 3-11 since Logan joined the Jayhawks.
Logan keeps his answers short and to the point. A reporter asks Logan if he’s excited to head home and play in front of Jayhawk fans. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, nicknamed The Booth, hasn't sold out in 10 years.
“We’re definitely looking forward to that, having everybody back in The Booth,” he responds.
The Jayhawks went on to end the 2020 season 0-9.
Just like his brother, Logan was a born competitor. And going 0-9 was not in his DNA.
“Obviously, there were times when he was extremely frustrated and talked about possibly leaving,” James said.
The coaches who had recruited him were gone, and from the outside, winning seemed like an impossibility at Kansas. Most of all, the offers to leave were on the table.
Logan went back to the place he often did — his brother.
The two spent lots of time weighing options and debating what the best move was. Logan had chosen Kansas, but the chances of him staying there seemed to be getting smaller with every 30-point blowout loss.
But Logan’s first instinct was always to stay.
“If we can just see this through and hold on, I think it’ll work out,” Logan said, according to James.
One big question mark at Kansas remained unanswered for Logan. And the answer came in the form of a squad of coaches from Buffalo known for rebuilding broken football programs.
Lance Leipold and his team of assistants, including defensive coordinator Brian Borland, showed up on campus and instantly hit it off with Logan.
“He and Kenny connected from day one,” James said, “and that’s one of the biggest things he said, ‘I really like this coaching staff. I really like the direction they’re going.’”
Now over a year into the coaching regime’s stay in Lawrence, the adoration is mutual.
“There’s confidence in him because he’s played a lot of good football,” Borland said about Logan. “He's been through it. So guys look to him in that way and trust the things he's going to do.”
As the debate over whether Logan should stay or go swirled, the conversations between James and Logan always came back to Leipold and his staff.
“His first thought was always to stay,” James said. “Even when he was kind of second-guessing the whole thing, he never wanted to leave. If he wanted to leave, he would have left because there were opportunities to leave.”
Two years later, and Logan has swapped the long and winding hairstyle for a new short and tight cut.
Now a senior, Logan is once again talking to reporters, but this time the questions — and responses — carry a different energy.
Straight-faced as usual through most of the questioning, Logan cracks a small smile when he’s asked if the 5-1 Kansas football team ever thinks about what one more win would do. A win would make them bowl-eligible for the first time in over a decade.
“I mean, we don’t really try to think about down the road,” he says. “But we know that’s in front of us.”
Logan and the 2022 Jayhawks have just finished a stretch of three straight home games and, with it, three straight sellouts. A few days earlier, Logan could be seen throwing his hands in the air bringing 47,233 Jayhawk fans to their feet.
The energy has changed, and the culture has changed. It’s deemed a new era for Kansas football.
Logan has watched it all happen.
“For a kid to stick around when a program was going through what Kansas was going through…it has to play well for just showing the type of character the kid has and where his heart is at,” James said.
Now, the question marks for Logan have evaporated. He knows he is where he was always supposed to be.
“The best thing is seeing the joy,” James said, “and all of the hard work that he and his teammates have put in for all this to start happening.”
Logan isn't done yet, though. He has even bigger plans for the 2022 Jayhawk football team.
“He really thinks it’s going to be a special year,” James said.